Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Coroner: Man didn't die by Gunfire

The identity of the man killed during a standoff with Tuscumbia police .

Posted: Tue Dec 11 08:20:30 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 08:20:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Coroner: Man didn't die by Gunfire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of make up. waay 31 has learned the identity of the man killed during a standoff with tuscumbia police -- that ended with a house fire. the colbert county coroner identified the man as edward howard. the coroner says he's waiting on a full autopsy to determine how howard died in last week's incident-- but says he did not die from a gunshot. alabama has
Huntsville
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events