Speech to Text for 12/11 morning weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

allowed again. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? clouds have cleared and temperatures are below freezing to start tuesday.heavy frost, freezing fog, and black ice all pose potential hazards for the morning commute.bridg es and overpasses are most susceptible to freezing, but slick spots can occur on any road surface this morning.black ice - the most dangerous and difficult to spot.looks similar to a wet spot or puddle, but in reality has frozen into a sheet of ice.don't assume that just because a road is heavily traveled, it has been treated and is safe.freezing fog - locations with dense fog can experience slick spots as the fog coats the road surface and freezes on contact.be mindful of the fact that when you encounter fog, slick spots will be possible as well.heavy frost - with a clearing sky, frost is forming across the tennessee valley.with a hard freeze/heavy frost, slick spots are possible on roadways as well.this is true especially for elevated surfaces.by mid-morning, temperatures will be climbing above freezing and these hazards should diminish with an otherwise mostly sunny afternoon. this morning, there are a number of school delays throughout the tennessee valley you need to know about.