Coat drive helps keep kids warm

new tonight! with temperatures dipping below freezing tonight - hundreds of kids in north alabama won't have to worry whether they'll have warm coats this winter! it's all thanks "coats for kids" - the generosity of many of you - and a group of dedicated volunteers who have been at this for more than a decade! "i'm excited about it!" toni terrell is on a mission! "people need coats! and if this day doesn't remind you how necessary it is to have a coat, i don't know what will." that mission started for her twelve years ago when she joined w-h-r-p radio. she's lead the drive to collect thousands of coats in that time - almost 900 this year alone! it warms her heart on this cold and wet december day. "don't make me cry. don't make me cry..." waay 31 is proud to have had a hand in this year's coat drive. "with the broadcast on television and radio combined we got this! yeah! so, i'm excited!" racks and racks of donated new and gently used coats end up here - at copeland cleaners. "and every year they donate hours to clean these coats just out of the love for this community." copeland manager quentin mooney says it their way of giving something back during the holiday season... "they enjoy it. we come out on a weekend and get it all done. everybody volunteers their time to come in and get 'em cleaned." spreading the spirit of the season because - as one volunteer said today - there's no greater gift than giving. "we just try to make sure that we're all in it together." the cleaned coats are distributed to various charities across north alabama - inclusing the harris home for