Speech to Text for Athens High School student says he was removed from parade for wearing makeup

on apple and android devices. tonight at ten ... a male athens high school student told waay 31 -- he wasn't allowed to play with the band in the christmas parade because he wears makeup to school and his band director doesn't like it ... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked with the student and the athens city school board today to hear both sides explain what happened ... drew laney was pulled from his last christmas parade as an athens high school student ... "my principal had requested that i get removed from the parade route." and he says it's because his band director ... steven porter ... has a problem with how he chooses to express himself ... drew laney "they don't tend to like the fact that a male can proudly go out and wear makeup as i do on a daily basis." he says porter's pointed it out before dl "he came up to me in front of everyone and said 'what's up with all of this? just why?'" drew and his friend jateria both told me it's athens high tradition for the assistant drum major to lead the christmas parade ... at the time that would have been drew ... jateria cain "everybody had already knew that drew was supposed to do it anyways because we're used to it." but the day of the parade ... the school board says drew and porter got into a heated verbal argument when porter said the head drum major would lead the parade instead ... jc "i noticed mr. porter yelling. you could hear him, but i couldn't make out any words. you could tell he was really mad." sarah singleterry "drew told me he and the rest of the band were lined up right about here and were about to start marching when athens police came up and physically escorted him away from the parade." dl "i was right there in front of all the other bands that were right there behind us and they all had to see that." athens city schools told me drew was removed because he refused to listen to porter when he told him he wasn't leading ... but drew said the plan was for both drum majors to co- lead ... now ... he's not in band anymore ... trying to avoid the man he says puts down his decision to wear makeup ... "he expressed it before that he doesn't like that." in athens ss waay 31 news no one from athens city schools wanted to speak with