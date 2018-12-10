Speech to Text for Bob Jones Standout commits to Texas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

march 9. bob jones baseball standout commits to the university of texas. mitchell daly announced on twitter tonight. he's the sixth player from this patriot's team to commit to play at the next level. the fifth to a power 5 school. daly plays short stop for bob jones. be sure to check him out this season! before hes off to the longhorn