Bob Jones Standout commits to Texas

Mitchell Daly announced commitment Monday

Posted: Mon Dec 10 20:39:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

march 9. bob jones baseball standout commits to the university of texas. mitchell daly announced on twitter tonight. he's the sixth player from this patriot's team to commit to play at the next level. the fifth to a power 5 school. daly plays short stop for bob jones. be sure to check him out this season! before hes off to the longhorn
