Getting to know Kenny Dillingham

Who is Auburn's new OC/QB Coach

Posted: Mon Dec 10 20:38:05 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 20:38:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

late last night auburn announced kenny dillingham as the new offensive coordinator.. and quarterbacks coach. he is use to being a tiger, coming from memphis... at a ripe 28 years old. but who is the guy and whats on his resume, well leading memphis to the top of the offensive charts. is.they rank fourth in total offense. third in rushing and seventh in passing now dillingham has only beena full time assistant at the college level for two seasons under memphis coach mike norvell. the big kicker in all this news is gus will resume play calling duties something he did during his first three seasons at auburn. this won't be an adjustment for dillinghham, because norvell called plays at memphis.
