City crews prepare for icy roads

new tonight at ten... the huntsville public works department has a crew on call to deal with icy roads overnight and into tomorrow... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville with how drivers can avoid those dangerous spots... kody... this standing water on russell street is one of things huntsville public works is telling drivers to look out for with cold temperatures... this standing water... nats: could freeze... which is one of the things public works is looking out for and will treat... if needed... some drivers in huntsville already know how they'll handle the roads tomorrow morning... tom kahlert/lives in huntsville "maintain a safe distance from all other traffic, slow speeds, very gentle breaking." jennifer johnson/lives in huntsville "i would leave a little early, drive a little slower." road crews are also going to be on the look out for black ice... which is something drivers are weary of as well... tom kahlert/lives in huntsville "it's hard to see and once you get into it it's probably too late." huntsville public works tells waay 31 they don't pre-treat the roads... but they keep in close contact with huntsville police... if they feel like a roadway needs treating... public works will then roll out to make sure it's safe... one driver said they don't necessarily like the reactive measures... instead of proactive... jennifer johnson/lives in huntsville "sounds a little scary, but we've got to trust them. huntsville public works tell me drivers should stay home unless they absolutely have to be on the roads in the early morning... the temps are expected to be warmer tomorrow... which they say will make the roads get back to normal... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31