Speech to Text for Weather could cause delay for students in Limestone Co., officials say

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on bridges. new at four... weather could affect school start times for some of you tomorrow. limestone county school officials are already monitoring the roads to make sure they're safe for buses. waay 31's scottie kay is there now to let us know when the call will be made. scottie? dan and demetria, so far the call has not been made in limestone county ... so for now school will start at the normal time. the district's director of transportation tells me they are working closely with county commissioners and the sheriff's office to make sure that roads are safe before any buses start their routes in the morning. rusty bates, director of transportation "any time when you've got this much rain and this much moisture in the air and on the ground, and then tonight's forecast looks to be in the mid- twenties, you've got some potential for problems in the morning." rusty bates is the director of transportation and safety for limestone county schools and says with the weather we're expected to have tonight, he and his staff are preparing for the possibility of standing water.. and even black ice. rusty bates, director of transportation "when you're dealing with black ice, the concern is not seeing it until it's too late. and that's a big problem with some of our earliest routes." bates says the district's bus drivers are well-trained.. but when it comes to bad weather.. anything can happen. rusty bates, director of transportation "buses are safe, but they're also very large vehicles. and they also sit up tall, so any type of skidding and sliding can cause a major issue as far as getting that bus back under control." that's why he and his staff have already started monitoring the roads.. to see if the weather will have an impact on students arriving to school in the morning. rusty bates, director of transportation "today, we've already been out, looking at the roads, seeing where our water is standing." because, he says, the safety of the students is always most important. rusty bates, director of transportation "we're going to err on the side of caution if we need to. we're about safety and i want to see our kids arrive at school safely." bates tells me they should know if the weather will have an impact on bus routes tonight or in the morning.. and if it does have an impact.. a decision to delay or cancel school would be made before 5:30 in the morning. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news