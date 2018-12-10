Speech to Text for Businesses Excited for New Overpass

coming overpass. greg - "the sweetwater deal that never happened here left a bitter taste in the mouths of decatur city leaders. but, a new overpass could be the bridge to new development." tammy borden / apple lane farms 13-35-41 "oh, it's crazy. it is." tammy borden loves her job at apple lane farms. but, getting here? 13-35-41 "to cross the road to go to the interstate, that is a nightmare." right now, there are no other businesses "sandwiching" apple lane. it's all by itself on the north side of highway 20. 13-37-32"i know. it's just wide open fields everywhere." decatur city leaders are salivating over an overpass ... about as much as apple lane's customers are over the restaurant's food. mayor tab bowling calls the project ..."the best thing to happen to decatur in decades." the overpass would extend from bibb garrett road next to apple lane ... across highway 20 ... and through what's now a chevron station. the project will allow roads to safely connect with thousands of acres of prime retail and other business property. 13-37-06"it will. and it'll grow. i know it will grow fast." here's the bad part. 13-36-42 "i like it here. we like it here." the overpass will gobble up apple lane's building ... faster than customers devour their sandwiches. like the chevron across the highway ... apple lane faces a wrecking ball to make room for the overpass. we gave tammy borden the bad news. 13-36-47"that's the first time i've heard of that. yes. yes. i think everybody's going to be sad because everybody loves it being centrally located right here." greg - 13-40-38 "decatur must have the overpass project ready to bid by december 2020. reporting in decatur in limestone county, greg privett, waay 31 news."