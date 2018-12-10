Speech to Text for Group Asks for New Statue at Lauderdale County Courthouse

breken? community members tell me this statue would be a balance to this confederate monument here at the steps of the courthouse. under alabama law confederate monuments cannot be removed and they tell me having the dred scott statue would highlight the history and ties scott and his family had to the shoals. do bennett- the dred hariett scott monument breaking the chains is what he came up with and i just think it's an incredible piece of art. more than a year of research, interviews, and hard work lead up to this moment for project say something as they present their plan for the dred and harriett scott statue to the lauderdale county commission. freeman- whats really cool to me as a historian is that he lived here for about 10 years from about 1822 to about 1830 with his owners here in florence. camille bennett the founder of project say something tells us they want the statue to show balance. it would sit just across from the current monument that pays tribute to all confederate soldiers. bennett- it's a symbol of oppression that can't be denied. if you look at what was said when it was erected it was racially charged and overtly racist. this monument really helps heal those wounds and it's a symbol for all of us not just african american people. healing wounds while also teaching the history of dred scott and his family and the way they shaped our nation. crenshaw- 10 years he lived here. i am a parent of three children. i am a parent of two grandchildren and i want my children and my grandchildren to know about about dred and harriet scott. the group is asking the lauderdale county commission permission to erect the monument here at the courthouse. they plan on raising the money for the monument which will cost around 200,000 dollars. live in