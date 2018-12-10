Speech to Text for Fyffe wins 2A title

with a look at all the action! ll: the fyffe players overcome with emotion tonight in the press conference as they should be in that big 2a title game over luverne. payton anderson/fyffe senior: "it's awesome, it's an amazing feeling." zach pyron/fyffe freshman: "for football players at fyffe, this is our dream and when the dream comes true there's no better emotion. freshman zach pyron fighting back tears after leading his team to a title at 15 years old. zach pyron/fyffe freshman: "there's no better feeling than what i'm feeling right now, it's so awesome." but success doesn't come easy, coach paul beenfield says every detail of preparation led to this 2a title. coach paul benefield: "we got a big hill at fyffe we run up and down." another trophy coming back to fyffe high school. it marks their third in five years.their motto, it's hard to play against us, but it's harder to play for us. payton stoner/fyffe senior: "we do the things we need to do, you're going to hate every second of it, well you're loving this, yes its all worth it for moments like this." ll: the fyffe community showing out bringing a lot of people out to jordan-hare and now they get to take that state title back with them to north alabama and i'm sure there will be lots of celebration in the weeks to come.