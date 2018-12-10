Speech to Text for Deshler Tigers inspired after 4A State Title loss

the 2a game just wrapped up big congrats on the title! deshler played earlier this afternoon, losing 52 to zip to ums-wright, the bulldogs are back to back state champs. but deshler isn't focusing on the loss. in fact the press conference was nothing but uplifing and positive as they build off their success this season. a 52- nothing championship loss is something tigers want to forget . they preferred to be remembered for how they handled defeat. "we lost with class out there, we lost with character, i'll take that all day long." "this season has meant a whole lot to me even though it didn't end the way we wanted it to,i wouldn't trade anything that happened or any of my brothers for nothing." "i love my team, and that man over there, best coach i ever had." the tigers were unranked all season,and underdogs in every playoff game, , yet they clawed their way to the super 7 championships... "no matter what anyone says about you, no matter what anything thinks about you, all that matters is you, what you believe about yourself. these guys did, they believed all year long." coach culver says the 4a state title loss prepares the players for the bigger challenges in life... "football teaches us about life, this is the mission field god has me in. i tell those guys right there i don't care how much football we've taught you, i hope i've taught you that jesus loves you, and i hope i've taught you how to be a man of character and integrity." the senior's legacyis getting deshler back in the state title picture for the first time since 2014. xavier trotter says they've laid a strong foundation, now its up to next year's team to bring the trophy back home. "they'll be in our place if they just go about it character and integrity