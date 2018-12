Speech to Text for 18 wheeler flipped

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news -- an 18- wheelerflipped on its side and spilled scrap aluminum on 6th avenue and wilson street in decatur right now ---the turn lane from us hwy 31 s to al hwy 20 w will be shut down until further notice. please consider