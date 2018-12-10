Speech to Text for 12/10 midday weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lets get a check of our weather meteorologist kate mckenna joins us with the latst check of our forecast a light, wet snow has been falling across higher elevations of northeast alabama with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s overnight.that includes the higher terrain of madison county around green mountain and monte sano.since ground temperatures are above freezing and the snow hasn't been heavy, it is mainly sticking to vehicles.that being said, be mindful of bridges and overpasses as those are the first to freeze if roads begin to become slick. breaking news -- an 18- wheelerflipped on its side and a light, wet snow has been falling across higher elevations of northeast alabama with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s overnight.that includes the higher terrain of madison county around green mountain and monte sano.since ground temperatures are above freezing and the snow hasn't been heavy, it is mainly sticking to vehicles.that being said, be mindful of bridges