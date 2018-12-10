Speech to Text for Flint River Neighbors Not Concerned About Flooding

sarah. greg, i got to visit with a couple of people whose homes back up to the flint river ... its dark outside now but i wish you could see how close we are ... these homes are just feet away from the river ... but i'm told the water in this area normally sits at about 2-3 feet ... and even though the waters were way higher than that today no one here seems to be afraid it's about this normal when it gets flooded." you're looking at al taylor's back yard ... he's lived along the flint river for 8 years now ... and says the thought of river water flooding his house has never crossed his mind ... at "i was never worried about it" he and his next door neighbor ann marie both told me the only time the water's even gotten close to their homes was spring 2011 ... at "one time in 8 years." according to the national weather service the flint river crested at it's highest point ever on april 28 2011 ... one day after the state's historic tornado outbreak ... on that day water levels rose to more than 24 and a half feet the national weather service also reports the river's highest crest this year was a little less than 21 feet ... at "it may be a little higher at times, but it's never flooded the land." the central volunteer fire department serves this area ... and told me people like al who live along the flint river should keep an eye on their backyards any time theres a flood warning live in madison county ss waay 31 news