Speech to Text for Kenny Dillingham Named Auburn Offensive Coordinator

welcome back guys, i'm lauren cavasinni. just moments ago auburn announced the new quarterback coach and offensive coordinator - and it's kenny dillingham - who comes from the university of memphis. we also found out that head coach gus malzahn will go back to calling plays for the offense. this past season - dillingham lead memphis to some impressive offensive numbers - helping them rank fourth nationally in total offense - third in rushing offense - and seventh in scoring offense. you can read more on