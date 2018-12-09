Clear

Kenny Dillingham Named Auburn Offensive Coordinator

He comes from the University of Memphis where he lead their offense to impressive numbers.

Posted: Sun Dec 09 20:39:56 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 09 20:39:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Speech to Text for Kenny Dillingham Named Auburn Offensive Coordinator

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back guys, i'm lauren cavasinni. just moments ago auburn announced the new quarterback coach and offensive coordinator - and it's kenny dillingham - who comes from the university of memphis. we also found out that head coach gus malzahn will go back to calling plays for the offense. this past season - dillingham lead memphis to some impressive offensive numbers - helping them rank fourth nationally in total offense - third in rushing offense - and seventh in scoring offense. you can read more on
Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events