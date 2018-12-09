Speech to Text for Huntsville officer injured after robbery leads to police chase

new at 5. a huntsville police officer is now at home recovering from knee injuries after a police chase. police say early this morning, 33 year old chad terry was caught robbing a dollar general and a mcdonald's in new market. he's been booked into the madison county jail for violating probation. waay 31's brittany collins is live from where it all happened with more about the chase. brittany. i'm live at the dollar general on winchester road where chad terry is accused of robbing the store before 8 this morning...then police say he attempted to rob the mcdonald's down the street. that's when witnesses called 911. authorities showed up and asked terry to pull over when they followed him speeding down winchester road. he ignored police ... and eventually his car broke down at the kroger parking lot. he then got out of the car and began to run...a huntsville police officer chased him into a ditch and that's how the officials say the officer twisted his knee. terry should expect additional charges in connection to the robbery and other crimes. i stopped by terr'y home, but the family did not talk to me on camera. they were very emotional and said they are upset right now. huntsville police also told me that terry was in a stolen vehicle. i reached out to huntsville police to see if the injured officer could talk, but i'm told he's resting. reporting live in madison county brittany collins waay 31