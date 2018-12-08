Speech to Text for Tuskegee Airman Passes Away at 100

airmen alive. that's just living history that's actually leaving us. wilfred defour is the latest of a the groundbreaking tuskegee airmen to pass away. according to the abc station in new york, defour was an aircraft technician who served during world war ii. a historian of the airmen told cnn back in 2015 that there were likely only about 200 or so left who went through the tuskegee experience. gibson and believe it or not, there's a lot of young people out there that don't know who the tuskegee airmen were. hezekiah gibson is the president of the tuskegee airmen motorcycle club of alabama. he and the other riders visit schools and do community work to ensure people don't forget the historical contribution of the first african-american us army aviators. gibson they actually kind of turned the tide for world war ii. when they couldn't find anyone that would actually stick with the bombers, they were the ones who stayed on target. it wasn't about them, it was about the bigger cause. defour it was a great experience. we didn't know that we were making history at the time. we were just doing our job. that was about the size of it. robinson-smith even after the war, folks like defour continued to serve the community. according to the abc station in new york, defour worked for the u.s. postal service for 33 years. last month he was present to see a post office in harlem renamed for the airmen. defour i regret so many of my comrades are no longer here with us. new york officers told cnn they believe defour died saturday morning of natural causes. reporting in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.