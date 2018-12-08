Speech to Text for SAT 12 8 2018 WEATHER

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

appear to have any serious injuries. rainy spots may redevelop sunday afternoon after 3 pm. that rain may linger into the evening and change to snow or mix with snow sunday night and into monday. some lingering moisture on monday could mean some rainy and snowy spots, too. rain is a guarantee. snow spots are possible sunday night through monday, but snow will not be widespread and we will not all see snow. areas that do see snow fall will likely not have more than a dusting on grassy and cold surfaces for accumulation.rainfall amounts combined with melted snowfall will add up to 2-3 inches of rain through monday night. that much rain runoff into the rivers will make the river levels rise. the rain may be enough to cause some minor flooding on a few of the rivers late sunday through tuesday. minor flooding is already in the forecast for the flint river at brownsboro and for the paint rock river near woodville. be aware of the river levels near you. make sure you keep your distance from the banks as saturated river banks can break off into the fast flowing water more easily than normal.rainy spots may redevelop sunday afternoon after 3 pm. that rain may linger into the evening and change to snow or mix with snow sunday night and into monday. some lingering moisture on monday could mean some rainy and snowy spots, too. rain is a guarantee. snow spots are possible sunday night through monday, but snow will not be widespread and we will not all see snow. areas that do see snow fall will likely not have more than a dusting on grassy and cold surfaces for accumulation.rainfall amounts combined with melted snowfall will add up to 2-3 inches of rain through monday night. that much rain runoff into the rivers will make the river levels rise. the rain may be enough to cause some minor flooding on a few of the rivers late sunday through tuesday. minor flooding is already in the forecast for the flint river at brownsboro and for the paint rock river near woodville. be aware of the river levels near you. make sure you keep your distance from the banks as saturated river banks can break off into the fast flowing water more easily than normal. thanks chris! the secret to a long life. coming up. a local world war two veteran says he knows that secret. hear what he says ... next.