Speech to Text for Runners Brave Weather for Marathon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

runners. it was raining from the start when we entered out of the building and got going... it wasn't the rain that had runners worried. we were more concerned about the wind to be honest with you. if you get a head wind, it slows you down more. we were concerned with a down pour, but unfortunately that didn't happen. it wasn't that bad. we were prepared for a lot worse, so this was easy. the full marathon is 26 miles... the half marathon ... 13. this race serves as a qualifier for the boston marathon in april. the rocket city marathon director told me the majority of the winners who qualified are from the huntsville area. . runners say the training takes months. typically running about 4 to 5 times a week. saturday was my long run and it builds up to about 20 miles. others tell me this race was a memorable experience... with lots of support. running through the space center, that was probably the best part. running through all the rockets. my mom worked with von braun growing up. so running through that was awesome. look live the rocket city marathon director said though some runners were really cold after the race... everyone made it to the finish line okay. they made sure to give them food and blankets to keep them warm. bc waay 31 news.