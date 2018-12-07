Speech to Text for Grant to help violent crime victims

in your neighborhood! new details.. a victim of a violent crime is talking exclusively to waay 31 news about the federal funds coming to alabama to pay for 88 victim service officers who help victims navigate through the toughest times in their lives... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville to explain what the v-s-o's do... its something no one wants to think about... but imagine you're living your worst nightmare... your family member was murdered... or you've been raped... or assaulted... and all of a sudden you have to walk up these steps to the court house and have no idea how to deal with the legal system... that's where victim service officers come in to help... carolyn bentley's mom doris was murdered in madison county back in 2011... carolyn bentley/violent crime victim "i came home and found my mother deceased in her bed." the trial to put her mom's killer behind bars took 5 years... and every step of the way she had a victim service officer... carolyn bentley/violent crime victim "whatever i needed, or what i didn't even know i needed she was there with. with tissues, she held my hand, she hugged me, and just comforted me." the madison county district attorney told waay 31 the county already has 3 of these officers... and could get more if they qualify for these funds... he says they fill the hole prosecutors can't... rob broussard/madis on county district attorney "prosecutor does not have time to sit with the family during the trial, because he's scramblin' to stay in the fight at every turn on legal matters and practical matters in front of the court." bentley doesn't want to think about not having a victim service officer during her time of need... carolyn bentley/violent crime victim "i don't know how i would of got through it." which is why she's grateful more are on the way... carolyn bentley/violent crime victim "it's going to help so many lives." district attorney rob broussard tells me he'll know in a few weeks if madison county will get some of these funds to possibly add another victim service officer... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay