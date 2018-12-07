Speech to Text for Changes in the Whitehouse

new information... president trump's cabinet shakeup kicked into high gear today with the announcements of his nominees for attorney general and un ambassador. and rumors continue to swirl over chief of staff john kelly's potential departure from the white house an administration shuffle underway in washington... president donald trump: "i've seen very good things about him." president trump announcing his selection of bill barr to succeed jeff sessions as the nation's top lawyer... president donald trump: "he was my first choice from day one. respected by republicans and respected by democrats." if confirmed, the former attorney general under george hw bush will return to his post at the department of justice and will be responsible for overseeing the mueller investigation. that investigation adding to the tensions in the white house as key new details of the probe are expected to be revealed in a pair of court filings due today in the cases against former trump campaign manager paul manafort and former trump attorney michael cohen. the president lambasting the investigation in a new series of tweets ... repeteadly referring to the probe as a "witch hunt" but he remained mum on the subject when speaking with reporters friday morning... instead shifting gears to declare his pick of heather nauert to replace nikki haley as un ambassador... president donald trump: "she's very talented, very smart, very quick, and i think she's going to be respected by all." nauert, the former fox news host and current state department spokesperson could face an uphill battle in her confirmation as critics say she lacks diplomatic experience. and the administration's revolving door may not stop there, as sources tell cnn-- chief of staff john kelly is expected to resign his position in the coming days following weeks of