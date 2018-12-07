Speech to Text for Helium Shortage Could Impact Doctors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

how it could impact your next doctor's visit. while the helium shortage may make it a little more difficult for you to get one of these filled up, i visited a mri office who told me it won't impact you getting a scan...at least not anytime soon. "i don't think there's a fear the world's going to lose its helium, there's a lot of it. it's just a matter of producing it and being able to distribute it." tommy harris owns an m-r-i center in huntsville. he told me helium shortages happen every so often. harris said usage has increased worldwide...with the medical field being the number one users of the gas. his m-r-i center uses it everyday. "it's necessary to maintain the magnetic field of the mri's so periodically they have to add helium to the mri system." harris told me that's contributing to the growing demand for helium ... and is likely trickling down to other businesses, like ones that sell balloons.another cause is a middle east embargo -- although harris told me most of the helium we use is produced in the united states.harris said for now, patients won't have to worry about medical offices going into shortage because they're given priority. "obviously the need for medical and research and other uses take priority over birthday balloons." harris told me he read the cost of helium has increased 250 percent which could also be why other businesses are having trouble keeping it in stock. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. we're told five years ago, it cost 25-dollars to fill up a tank of helium. right now, it can