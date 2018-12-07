Speech to Text for Mueller Russia Investigation

a busy friday in the russia investigation - nats "hi mike, what do you think is going to happen today?" special counsel robert mueller revealing new details in court filings about the cooperation of longtime trump lawyer michael cohen who's admitted lying to congress. nats and mueller's team is also disclosing what they say former trump campaign chairman paul manafort lied about which led tohis plea deal with them falling apart last month. the court filings come as president trump is increasing his attacks on the investigation. the president sending a flurry of tweets friday morning accusing mueller of having conflicts of interest, not investigating democrats and being friends with fired fbi director james comey. nats comey on the hill friday testifying in front of the house oversight and judiciary committees behind closed doors. sot rep. raja krishnamoorthi illinois: "this is a complete farce we should have an open hearing." before they lose control in january - republicans say they want to get to the bottom of the origins of the russia investigation and what happened during the hillary clinton email probe. gop lawmakers continue to accuse the justice department of political bias but a doj internal watchdog report in june found no evidence of that. sot rep. darrell issa california : "we certainly want to know what comey knew and when he knew it." a transcript of comey's testimony will be released. as for cohen and manafort - they are among 5 former trump associates that prosecutors have accused of lying either to federal investigators or to congress in the