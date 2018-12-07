Speech to Text for Wreaths for 77th Pearl Harbor Anniversary

december seventh -- 19-41.... "a date which will live in infamy." today, marks the 77th anniversary of the pearl harbor attack. more than 2 thousand americans died from the bombings. and many u-s airplanes and battleships were destroyed. it also thrust the u-s todeclare war against japan -- including them in the second world war. and today people across the nation honored those who lost their lives in the attack. here you can see the national pearl harbor remembrance day commemoration event in honolulu, hawaii. about 20 survivors are gathering at pearl harbor to remember the thousands of men lost in the japanese attack. they observed a moment of silence at 7:55 this morning during a ceremony at pearl harbor. that's the same moment the bombing began on dec. 7, 1941. the youngest of the survivors are now in their mid-90s but most stood to salute for the national anthem. here in the tennessee valley - decatur's j-r-o- t-c remembered pearl harbor as they prepare to honor veterans' graves. waay 31's will robinson-smith caught up with the students who say it's an honor to give back to these service members. the rapping of wooden stakes could be heard across roselawn cemetery friday morning. dozens of decatur jrotc students marked the 77th anniversary of the attack on pearl harbor with this service gesture. tankersley when you come out here on a day like pearl harbor memorial day and you come out here and you're marking veterans' graves, you just have a sense of pride, sir, a sense of purpose, like you're doing something to help these people be remembered. the students worked in teams of four to mark the graves of the more than 2000 veterans in preparation for a wreath laying ceremony next saturday. the project is spearheaded by wreaths across america. each veteran's grave was marked with a stake, which will soon hold a wreath. robert jones' great grandfather, robert dovey, was a petty officer in the navy.jones said the wreath laying is a great opportunity to help teach the community. jones it's showing cadets and kids and people these days how to show respect to the people that actually risked their lives to make the people now better, to make life better for them. a respect that's especially poignant on this national day of remembrance. reporting in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. the formal wreath laying ceremony will be held next saturday at 11