Speech to Text for Holiday Events Cancelled Over Weather

the cold, wet weekend ahead is putting a damper on things. we've seen a bunch of christmas parades cancelled. but it's not enough to stop the rocket city marathon. waay 31's sierra phillips is downtown to show us what's off, and what's on for the weekend. sierra? right now runners at here at the huntsville museum of art, picking up their race packets. there's also a pre-race dinner later tonight. this marathon is one of the few outdoor events that's still happening. in madison ... the christmas parade is cancelled. crowe "its one of our top ten days of the year, so it is going to hurt us in missing it" joshua crowe is the general manager at old black bear brewing company-- its one of the few businesses along the christmas parade route that stays open late,which means every year during the parade business spikes . crowe "as good as it is for business it is difficult to please all of those people because we have such a limited space" crowe says inclement weather during the parade has had a history of causing problems at the old black bear "last year it was so cold a lot of people wanted to wait for the parade to come by inside the tap room" crowe says that makes it difficult for paying costumers to be comfortable. so this year ... his regulars will have some breathing room, since the parade is a wash. "losing it hurts from a business standpoint of it , but logistical with the rain i thikn its good theyve decided to cancel it because it just makes it haywire for everybody" the parade won't be re- scheduled. as for the marathon ... the race starts at 7am outside the von braun center. this year, organizers added a half marathon that starts at nine. live in huntsville sp waay31 news here are the events we know are cancelled or rescheduled. tonight the christmas tree lightings in wilson park and north court street in florence are cancelled. however, the "every light a prayer for peace" is not cancelled ... it's still on for 5:30 at pope's tavern. tomorrow's christmas parade in boaz has