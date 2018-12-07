Speech to Text for Burglarized store saved by community

it's a christmas miracle! tonight christmas has been saved for a decatur shoe repairman. "there are still angels in disguise that we don't know about." jim blackburn told us ... someone stole four-thousand dollars worth of equipment over the weekend. he didn't know how he was going to make it through the holidays. waay 31's scottie kay shows us how total strangers saved the day, and then some. jim blackburn says he couldn't be more grateful for the outpouring of support he's received from those here in the community.. and even people from other states.. saying they've helped save his business and his christmas. pkg: jim blackburn, owns shoe repair shop "i call it a god-sent miracle. it had to be. i know beyond a shadow of a doubt that god was in the plan." jim blackburn's hat says it all after he received a check for five thousand dollars from two women he's never even met. jim blackburn, owns shoe repair shop "lord, it means the world to me." this comes after blackburn had some of his shoe repairing equipment stolen... and was afraid he'd never be able to replace it. jim blackburn, owns shoe repair shop "some miracles seem like they don't always come when you need them, but they're here at the time that i definitely need them." but the two anonymous women weren't the only ones who heard what happened to blackburn and wanted to help... he says he's had tremendous support from a lot of his customers as well. jim blackburn, owns shoe repair shop "they told me that they appreciate me doing their shoes over the years and some of them have given me christmas gifts." blackburn says he just hopes he can reciprocate in some way. jim blackburn, owns shoe repair shop "hopefully, i can do some complimentary work for some of them in the near future, to at least let them know that i appreciate their generosity." and to the folks who stole his equipment in the first place... jim blackburn, owns shoe repair shop "in my heart, i have already forgiven them. i want them to know, they might have meant it for harm, but god saw what was happening." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news blackburn says, thanks to the generous donations,he'll now be able to replace the stolen equipment.. and have money left over to buy christmas