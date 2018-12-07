Speech to Text for AL AG takes steps to combat robocalls

both android and apple devices. they are annoying ... and it borderlines on harassment. we're talking about robo- calls ... and tonight ... we're learning more about the attorney general's plan to stop them in alabama. waay 31's sierra phillips is in downtown huntsville tonight to explain that plan ... and what you should do when you get them. today i learned some 27-million robocalls came into the 2-5-6 area code last month alone! i got one yesterday and told the caller, this is a business phone. they told me i'm now on the do not call list ... so i wanted to know what that means. i found out, it depends on who's calling. phone "if i dont get a call back from you we will need to proceed further" me "so do you ever get robocalls?" lozovsky "oh, yeah all the time" stan lozovsky works at a cyber security firm here in huntsville-- he told me often times robocalls are generated, random numbers just fishing for real people.he says they're trying to get you to push a number, to find out if you're number is registered. lozovsky "if you dont recognize the number and its an unregistered, unlisted number the best thing to do is hang up" lozovsky says some callers are trying to sell you something. others are scammers. and they call all the time! last month alone ...here in the 2- 5-6 area code, there were nearly 900-thousand robocalls a day. the youmail robo call index says, that translates to 10-calls every second. ...alabama attorney general steve marshall says those calls quote "have become persistent harassment..and can be a means for scammers to steal their hard-earned money and savings." he's joining 38-other states to find out what can be done to legally stop them. for now lozovsky offers this advice. lozovsky "if you think its a legit call, get their information and just call them back" phone "thank you have a blessed day" now if you've joined the do- not- call registry and you continue to get those calls ... you're not alone. lozovsky says that registry only protects your number from legitimate businesses. live in hsv sp waay31 news. the robocall problem is a nationwide epidemic! the f-c-c says robo calls are the top complaint every year. a recent report from a call protection company showed nearly half of the calls we'll get nextyear will be from spammers and robots. to put that in perspective -- in 2016, they accounted for three percent of calls.