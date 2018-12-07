Speech to Text for Local veteran reflects on Pearl Harbor attack

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six... today marks the 77th anniversary of the attack on pearl harbor, the day that forced america into world war two. on this day in 1941- the japanese carried out a surprise attack against the united states naval base in hawaii. more than 24 hundred americans died, including soldiers, sailors and civilians. "it just about demolished everything we had, our whole fleet, everything." you just heard from one of the few living survivors of pearl harbor -he was stationed at the base, and now lives in madison. waay 31s alyssa martin shares what that fateful day means to him. on december 6th, 1941- sherwin callander and a crew of his navy shipmates were making their way back to pearl harbor, after a routine mission to nearby islands. " a carrier passed us, and we could tell it was a carrier but we couldn't tell what nation it was from, and the next morning over the news broadcast, they had bombed pearl harbor." it was then callander realized thecarrier that passed them was part of the japanese fleet heading to attack pearl harbor. callander and his crew narrowly missed the attack, by just one day. "freedom is not free..." upon their return- callander and his crew immediately got to work. " and we pulled in the day after that, had to help try to clean up the mess...had some bodies we had to pull out of the water... it was a mess..." at just 20 years old- callander volunteered to enlist in the navy. pearl harbor was not the only battle he encountered. " everytime the bombs started dropping and the bullets flying i would say a little prayer....'lord i know you have to kill some of us, kill me if you have to.'" after the attack on pearl harbor - callander volunteered to learn amphibious training- something that would later help in the normandy invasion... on what is now known as d-day. " pearl harbor was bad but it wasn't as bad as d-day was at normandy." in recent years- callander has had the chance to go back to pearl harbor and normandy to visit where he once fought for our freedom. " they tell me i'm the hero and a celebrity... but us that came back are not the heroes or celebrities, the ones we left there are the heroes and celebrities, i had a job to do and i did it." alyssa stand up close : " callander is actively involved with the group forever young senior veterans who take veterans on trips back to where they served. next year, he's planning on three trips with the group- including a third visit to pearl harbor. in madison am waay 31 news." callander also speaks to different groups often... today in fact, he visited the rotary club in athens! here is some video his family sent waay 31