Speech to Text for Porch pirates invade Limestone County neighborhood

new information... we're just weeks from christmas, and porch pirates are invading a limestone county neighborhood. it's been happening in the payton place subdivision ...in the area of westfield drive and old railroad bed road. waay 31's rodneya ross spent some time talking to neighbors about their frustrations with their packages disappearing. dan...demetria...some of the neighbors i talked to told me packages have been disappearing for weeks...and they tell me they just want it to stop. a facebook post in a neighborhood group is filled with responses from neighbors all complaining of packages being stolen. one neighbor says he caught the culprits on camera ... they appeared to be middle schoolers. neighbors tell me they never filed a police report. one homeowner told me he's had a package stolen, and he's doing all he can to keep it from happening. moore "it was about a week and a half ago, maybe two weeks ago now we had that first one we had delivered and we've been watching them like hawks ever since." this is limestone county, but it's in huntsville police jurisdiction. they told me if you realize a package has been stolen, you should call the non- emergency line and make a report. but if the thief is still in the area you should call 9-1-1. reporting live in limestone county, rr, waay 31 news.