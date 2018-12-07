Speech to Text for Woman's lip bitten off in fight

new at six... we're hearing from a woman whose lip was bitten off during a fight! tonight anthony pointer is in the morgan county jail ... charged in the vicious assault. i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton.. waay 31's scottie kay is live in decatur with the victim's account, of the traumatic experience... scottie? the woman who had her lip bitten off told me what happened to her is like something out of a movie... and says she now has to accept that her face will never quite be the same. charntilly johnson says she was celebrating her adult daughter's birthday last month ... when the unthinkable happened. charntilly johnson, had lip bitten "we were arguing back and forth and he was inching up on me. once he inched up on me, he grabbed me by my face and bit my bottom lip off." "he" is anthony pointer, a cousin. charntilly tells me he'd been drinking, and was causing problems at the party, picking on family members. she had enough and tried to kick him out. charntilly johnson, had lip bitten "we were in the kitchen and i told him to leave again. he took my bottle of liquor and threw it in the garbage." and then ... charntilly johnson, had lip bitten "he bit a chunk of my lip off. i couldn't even find the other part. the other part was missing." charntilly says the attack shocked everyone ... even thefirst responders. charntilly johnson, had lip bitten "the paramedics were like, 'what in the world? is he insane or something?' the police were like, "nobody does this. we don't see this.'" charntilly says her lip still bleeds frequently. plastic surgery will help her heal.but she isn't going to hold a grudge against the man responsible. charntilly johnson, had lip bitten "i don't hate anybody. i could never hate anybody. i don't hate him or anything like that. it's just that i didn't deserve what he did to me." johnson says she's praying her lip gets back to normal soon.. and praying the cousin who assaulted her realizes what he did was wrong.. and never has the chance to do it to someone else. reporting