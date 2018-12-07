Clear

Suspected in Multiple Car Thefts

Suspected in Multiple Car Thefts

Posted: Fri Dec 07 08:38:48 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 08:38:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Suspected in Multiple Car Thefts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning, decatur police believe they have the three suspects involved in multiple car thefts and burglaries. take a look at your screen. police believe david redmon -- christina jones -- and david cheeks stole at least 5 cars from homes and business parking lots last month. investigators say the suspects then sold the cars to kirby's auto partsin trinity. the owner of freeman
Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events