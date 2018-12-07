Speech to Text for Schools Enhancing STEM Education

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

place at 10 this morning. $22,000 dollars in grants headed to two schools in limestone county to help their science, technology, engineering, and math programs. johnson and piney chapel elementaries will use the money for chrome books, 3-d printers and robotics equipment. the money was donated by the "brownsferry partner in education