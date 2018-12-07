Clear

Schools Enhancing STEM Education

Schools Enhancing STEM Education

Posted: Fri Dec 07 08:31:13 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 08:31:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Schools Enhancing STEM Education

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

place at 10 this morning. $22,000 dollars in grants headed to two schools in limestone county to help their science, technology, engineering, and math programs. johnson and piney chapel elementaries will use the money for chrome books, 3-d printers and robotics equipment. the money was donated by the "brownsferry partner in education
Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events