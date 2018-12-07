Speech to Text for Sisters Surprise Owner after Burglary

new information-- a decatur man whose shoe repair shop was burglarized just received an early christmas present!! the decatur daily reports two strangers sent a five thousand dollar check to the man after reading about the burglary. waay31's steven dilsizian is live this morning with more on what happened and who gave the generous donation. according to the decatur daily, two sisters - one in iowa - the other in new york - read about what happened to jim blackburn's shoe store and decided to help. take vo: the decatur daily identifies the two sisters who donated the check as sarah belle and anne wallace - and reports they have never given a donation that big before. blackburn has been running his shoe repair shop in decatur for more than twenty years. but last weekend - the 82-year-old discovered atleast four thousand dollars worth of his equipment was stolen. blackburn knew this crime would impact his business - especially around the holiday season. but even before the donation - blackburn tells waay31 he forgives whoever stole his equipment. "they'll still be in my prayers day and night. i pray to god they'll have a change of attitude. it's not up to me to judge them or to condemn them. it's up to me to forgive them." blackburn says this crime won't stop his business and he plans to continue working till he is 100 years old. reporting live in huntsville -- sd --