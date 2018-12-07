Speech to Text for Contract awarded for Cecil Ashburn Drive project

united gate c-41. tonight, we are learning more about the $17.9 million dollarproject that will close cecil ashburn drive for 10 months ...and take 18 months to finish... the road will be completely closed starting january 7th, 2019. the work is expected to make the road safer and ease traffic... just hours ago... the huntsville city council unanimously approved the contract for the project. waay 31's sarah singleterry was at tonight's meeting and is live at city hall to break down what this contract will pay for ... low bidder carcel and g construction won the cecil ashburn project. the 3.4 miles between donegal drive and taylor road will become a four lane road with a raised concrete median and 8 foot wide shoulders on each side of the road ... sutton road between old big cove and taylor roads will also be widened to a five lane curb and gutter roadway with concrete sidewalks on both sides ... these improvements are expected to be a huge relief once the project is done ... but some businesses i talked to today said they're worried about what customers may do in the meantime... they would have to reroute. that would probably cause them to go to another business like ours which would cause us to lose business. janette told me while cecil ashburn is closed she's counting on customer loyalty to keep business going ... the road closes for ten months -- one month from tomorrow ... january 7th ... live in hsv ss waay