Speech to Text for TN Valley company made President's train

tonight we are learning more about the train that carried president george h w bush to his final resting place... people were able to look into the car of "locomotive 41- 41" as it slowly made the trip to college station. we learned that a company based in the tennessee valley manufactured the train waay31'skody fisher found out people there are proud of their community for being part of history... kody fisher "people who are from albertville tell me the town is known for a couple of things, but they say it brings them joy to know their town will forever be linked to this historic event." nats: this train is now added to the list of things albertville is known for... christian chaw/from albertville "mainly we are known for our stupendous high school band and we are also known for mueller, which is a very large manufacturer of fire hydrants." christian chaw says they can now be proud of the town's connection to this historic event... christian chaw/from albertville "it does give me a sense of pride being from this community considering we did a favor for one of our founding fathers; our modern day founding fathers." the father of lt. governor-elect will ainsworth owns progress rail... ainsworth told waay 31 in a statement he and his family are also proud to have played a role in history... and he said this may impact how state leaders attract jobs in the future... people in albertville tell me this will be a big part of the towns history moving forward... tricia smith/lives in albertville "it's very important to be able to look back on something and say 'guess what? you were here. you were a part of this.'" christian chaw/from albertville "it's going to be in text books in years to come and it's probably going to be in lectures sooner or later." kody fisher "the people i'm talking to say they want to see the town bond and grow closer together knowing they were a part of history. reporting in albertville, kody fisher, waay 31 news."