Speech to Text for Mars Hill Bible Wins First State Title

this is only the fifth year of the mars hill bible football team - some schools gotta wait 20, 50 yearsa for a stat title, but not the pantheres, there your 1-a state champs. waay 31's lauren cavasinni is in auburn tonight and watched as the panthers celebrated this historic feat. colt smith/mars hill bible senior: it's an awesome feeling just knowing that like being the first ones to do it and we'll always be remembered for that and people look up to us so." people didn't know what to expect when the mars hill bible panthers ran through their banner before the 1-a title game at jordan-hare stadium. this team had never been here before - could they pull off what seemed to be the improbable - bringing that state championship trophy back home with them for the first time in school and program history. brooks thompson/mars hill bible senior: "we just wanted to get out here and play our best and we knew that we didn't match with them with the athletes as good as we wanted to but we just knew if we after them physically then we could bring this thing home." the panthers are also leaving its mark in the state history books - they set a 1-a record for most total yards with 492 yards and most first downs with 22 - proving they belong at the top. darrell higgins/mars hill bible head coach: "you know i don't think a lot of people thought that we was going to be beat 'em, and so we kind of liked that and the fact that you know no matter what we've done you've still got to prove something and so we went out there and did it."