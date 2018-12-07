Speech to Text for ECM Patients Moved to New Hospital

on waay 31 news at six. new at 4... eliza coffee memorial hospital in florence is about to close for good. it's been there for 75-years. but now the new "north alabama medical center" will serve the community. and today was moving day for nearly 150-patients at e-c-m. waay 31's sierra phillips shows us how the hospital carefully orchestrated the move. "they say its like a new world over there" i caught up with james sons just before his move from eliza coffee memorial hospital to the brand new north alabama medical center sons "everybody's busy as bees i'll tell you that" standup "this ambulance behind me is actually headed back to ecm after taking the 2 mile journey here to the new hospital with one of the 140 patients that were transported thursday" and it took careful coordination from two teams. nat pop one control room at eliza coffee memorial pigg "there's been some surprises-- but nothing we haven't overcome yet" and one at north alabama medical center nat pop through all the movement-- sons told me he's excited for what the 230-million dollar facility will mean for the community sons "we're very proud of it" critical care patients went first ... by late thursday afternoon, the hospital had moved about half the patients. e-c-m will officially close thursday night. in florence sierra phillips waay31 news we're told doctors at north alabama medical center delivered the hospital's first baby around 10:30 this morning. as for the old hospital, it will be demolished. no plans have been made yet for that