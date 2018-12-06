Speech to Text for Search for Marines After Plane Crash in Japan

right now - there's a desperate search to find several missing u-s marines. they were on board two military aircraft -off the coast of japan when the warplanes collided. one us marine alive - another pronounced dead as the urgent search and rescue operation continues in the pacific ocean. sot william hagerty/us ambassador to japan: "i would also like to say that my heart goes out to the families and the colleagues of the marines that were involved in this tragedy." two military aircraft collided and went down off the coast of japan. officials say one was an f-18 fighter jet - the other a kc 130 mid air refeuling tanker - the collision may have happened during an attempted refueling. japanese forces were able to find two marines - the one who survived is in fair condition - the second who died was found 10 hours after the collision. five others are still missing. sot william hagerty/us ambassador to japan: "they risk their lives every day to protect japan and to protect this region, and sometimes they pay the greatest cost." president trump responded on twitter offering his thoughts and prayers and thanking japanese forces for their immediate response and rescue efforts saying quote "whatever you need, we are here for you." the marine corps says the mid air mishap happened in the middle of the night during training - 200 miles off the coast. two marines were in figher jet which has ejection seats. five more were on board the refueler. as the u-s and japanese ships work together to find the missing marines - the marine corps is working to figure out