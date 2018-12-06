Speech to Text for Cecil Ashburn Road Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are now less than one month from cecil ashburn drive shutting down. you're taking a look of that road from waay31's sky traker. the road over huntsville mountain is the main connector between hampton cove ... and jones valley. it's seeing a lot of traffic these days .. and city crews are widening it. today, we learned it will close for ten months, on january seventh. waay 31's sydney martin is live with reaction from the drivers it will impact. sydney? dan,demetria--the project on cecil ashburn is planned to take a total of 18 months to complete...but by next november the city plans to open2 lanes for drivers. dennis madsen, urban and long- range planning "one of the big drivers was making sure the holiday traffic both this year in 18 and next year in 19 could utilize cecil ashburn." dennis madsen with the city of hunstville told me that was a big reason why the city wanted to cut the project time down to 18 months by completely closing the road... rickey robinson who lives in the owens crossroads area told me he think the project is overdue. rickey robinson, lives in area, "well it is what it is. it's a good thing it looks like they should have done it for.' the project comes with a 2 million dollar incentive for the construction company that's selected to finish ahead of schedule..it also comes with a penalty of the same amount if the project isn't completed on time. after 10 months 2 lanes of the new four lane road will be open for drivers...and during the last 8 months of the project, they'll finish safety involvements to the road including the addition of bike lanes. kathy martin, city engineer"once the lanes are reopened they won't be closed again during peak hours unless absolutely necessary." the next 18 months might come with frustration for drivers but the city said it's hoping to stop bad wrecks in the area. the city said there have been eleven fatal wrecks and seven hundred and 82 accidents since it opened in 2000. rickey robinson, lives in area,"hopefully when everything's over you have smooth sailing." at 6:00 tonight, the city will be asking the council to award the construction contract to the lowest bidder which was carcel & g construction.