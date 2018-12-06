Speech to Text for Virginia College Closes Doors Sooner Than Expected

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

do next. i spent some time with students as they waited to get their transcripts here on campus. during that wait i learned a lot of them are single parents who came back to school with the hopes of giving their children a better life. "my son this morning he said 'mama, your school is on tv", you know, and i'm like 'mama won't be going to school anymore', and he's like 'why mama'." why is the question raqueal hamlett and her fellow virginia college classmates have after learning the huntsville campus is closing.the school sent students a letter yesterday telling them they'll close next week.they won't get refunds, and they have to find somewhere to transfer their credits. with just five months left in her program hamlett is left frustrated. "you've put a damper on so many peoples lives because so many people wanted to come to school. they want to make it better. they want to do this. they want to make it better." after her husband died hamlett enrolled in school paying three-thousand dollars out of pocket and leaving her full-time job for a part-time job...all to make a better life. her classmate katharane edwards also made huge sacrifices to return to the classroom. "we had to take out a loan and so that i could come here. and i couldn't find a job to work with my hours so i couldn't work. and eventually we had to move back in with my parents." both hamlett and edwards are still processing the news and figuring out what to do next. hamlett "i don't know how much more i can take because it's like every time you turn around when you make 10 steps forward you make 20 backwards and i'm so close to the end and that's what hurts me so much." ll: not only are the students affected by the sudden closure but the teachers are too. many of them learned they would not receive severance packages they had been promised. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news.