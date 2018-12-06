Speech to Text for Illegal Daycare Run From Russellville Home

on. im here on the street where police say the two russellville women were running an illegal daycare out of a home. i knocked on the door of the house and a woman answered - she told me her name is maria tomas.she didn't speak english, but through a translator told me nine of the 13 children police found in the daycare, are her relatives. she said the other four belong to a friend who dropped them off for the day.she said she's not running a daycare ... but she did say she accepted some money so she can buy christmas presents. i called police after our conversation ... investigators told me, that's not true - especially the part about nine of the children being her relatives. neighbors were surprised when i told them what was happening just a few doors down -- but one told me he sees a lot of cars pulling in and out of the house on a regular basis police arrested andres and tomas monday after school resource officers did a routine check. they tell me that's standard in franklin county.once the officers found the 13 children, they notified the department of human resources. dhr took custody of the kids until parents can pick them up. we don't know where they are tonight. in russellville sp waay31