Speech to Text for Family Says Jayla Sutton's Death Was a Freak Accident

the story we've not yet heard. scottie? jayla sutton was hit by a truck on the highway right in front of this churchthe church her aunt tells me jayla's mom brought her to every sunday. heather steele, jayla's aunt "she keeps saying, 'i shouldn't have gone to sleep,' but who doesn't sleep at night?" heather steele is the sister of jayla sutton's mother, dannielle jacobs.. who she says is blaming herself after her little girl escaped and wandered onto a busy road in the middle of the nightsomethin g steele says is still a mystery to jayla's entire family. heather steele, jayla's aunt "on the front door, there's a bar that put all the way across the door, and once it's locked, it's hard to get open. there were locks on the windows. there were so many precautions taken." steele says what happened was a freak accident.. that jayla's mom did nothing wrong.. but she says others don't seem to understand. heather steele, jayla's aunt "people are running her in the ground right now and, obviously as a mother, when something happens to your child, you're going to beat yourself up anywayregardl ess of if you were doing everything to prevent it or if you didn't. she's not the mother they're making her out to be. she was very much about their safety. she very much loves her children." she says jayla's siblings don't even want to go to school because of what others are saying. heather steele, jayla's aunt "these are kids that are having to hear that their mother let their sister die and that she did something wrong and that she doesn't love them and that's not okay." but steele says jayla's family knows how her mom felt about her.. and they've been there for her after this terrible tragedy. heather steele, jayla's aunt "she loved her. dannielle will literally tell you, 'jayla was my hero.'" steele tells me jayla's mom is not under investigation for what happened. i've reached out to d-h-r to see if they could confirm this, but i'm still waiting to hear back. reporting live in lawrence county, sk, waay