Speech to Text for Special technology will help EMS during Cecil Ashburn closure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i-team. new details tonight on the widening project on cecil ashburn drive... we now know the city will shut down the mountain road on january seventh. here's a look at the project, by the numbers: the 18-million dollar project will take 18 months to complete. the road will be closed for 10 of them.. there's also a 2-million dollar incentive for the construction company to finish work ahead of schedule. a big question tonight for many people in hampton cove and jones valley .... ?how will emergency crews respond during the shutdown? we sent waay 31's sydney martin to get answers. demetria-- i'm at fire station four on monte sano blvd --this is one of the stations that will help respond to emergencies in hampton cove when cecil ashburn drive is closed- chief mac mcfarlen told me special technology installed at traffic lights will help firefighter respond faster to callsin hampton cove. chief mac mcfarlen, huntsville fire and rescue, "when traffic backs up and you're running lights and sirens there is no where to go." huntsville fire and rescue chief mac mcfarlen told me the technology installed at traffic lights on governors drive going into the hampton cove should stop that. "once we turn the emergency lights on it turns the equipment on and it sends a radio signals to nearby traffic lights that have that equipment. " that equipment then sends a g- p-s location and speed of the fire truck or ambulance mcfarlen explained--the traffic signals changes to green when the fire truck approaches. with the closure of cecil ashburn drive in january-- one person who lives in the area told me traffic congestion will be a big issue. rickey robinson, lives in area, "now you are going to have a lot of traffic and frustration and road rage." mcfarlen told me there are two fire stations in hampton cove--but they have other stations on standby if they're needed in an emergency. the cost to install the technology to about 8 traffic lights and to more than 8 fire trucks cost the department about 75 thousand dollars.. mcfarlen told me it's also been installed in ambulances so if they're headed to huntsville hospital from the hampton cove area, they'll have an easier time getting there. and robinson told me with more traffic on the roads ,he hopes people go the speed limit to help prevent wrecks. rickey robinson, lives in area, "people's got to slow down." mcfarlen told me the new technology is already installed in the traffic lights and the component that goes in the fire trucks should be installed by the end of next week. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. huntsville police told us it will have extra officers out patrolling the roads that will see more traffic with cecil ashburn being closed and enforcing the speed limit. to ease any concerns about the department's south precinct that's located in jones valley-they plan to have officers assigned to work in hampton cove--so that they