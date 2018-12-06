Speech to Text for Attorney General airs his frustrations

today for the first time alabama attorney general steve marshall told the waay 31 i-team what he thinks is wrong with the parole board and the next steps he and the governor are planning to fix the problems. the governor and i believe to be a very pressing need for that agency to get it's house in order. i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer... in a rare one-on-one interview, attorney general steve marshall told waay 31's breken terry how frustrated he and governor kay ivey are about a parole board letting out violent criminals - one of whom is now charged with killing three people. look live: marshall told me our investigation into the parole board and the failures by the state opened his eyes to what he and the governor consider a systematic problem. marshall said he and the governor will not rest until they see major changes here at the parole board. marshall- we did not think it was as thoughtful as it should be in response to the executive order as well as the meeting we had itself. it's the response former parole board member bobby longshore thinks sends the right message. longshore- i think the governor wanted deatils that they obviously did not provide longshore told me he left the parole board in 2015?... partly because of changes made to the state's parole system.board members started using an analytical tool created in ohio to determine if criminals should get parole. after police arrested jimmy spencer for killing three people in guntersville over the summer. the waay 31 i-team uncovered the board granted spencer parole-- late last year-- based off how it used the analytical tool. spencer was serving a life sentence. when the waay 31 i-team discovered spencer's release wasn't an isolated incident we took our questions straight to the people in charge... ag steve marshall and governor kay ivey.they took immediate action and ordered the board to make changes. marshall- the governor and i are not going to patient on this. we are not only concerned about with what we've seen with the last several months with early parole cuts and the consideration of those who were violent offenders time is running out for parole board members.ivey and marshall rejected the board's initial plan last week.they gave board members until the end of the year to create an action plan with specific details on ensuring excellence in leadership, cultivating a culture of respect towards victims and their families, proper prep time for hearings and maintaining supervision of parolees. they also demanded the board ask for outside help this time... or else. marshall- internally within the workings of the pardon and parole board we've demanded changes and expect to see those take place. another demand is reforming the early parole system.but if they don't meet any of ivey and marshall's requests former member longshore told me replacing executive parole leadership is hard to do. longshore- with the senior staff in place there as state merit system employees the governor wants something done but i don't know if anything can be done particularly if they were action on directions or with the clear permission of the parole board. look live tag: i'm still waiting for any type of comment from the parole board after the governor and ag told the members its first report failed.in montgomery bt waay31 news. our investigation into spencer's release and the parole system uncovered the board should've never let him out. we sifted through hundreds of pages of his prison record - something board members did not do. we found about 50 disciplinary actions against him - including fighting with inmates, attacking officers and escaping three times! a-g steve marshall also told us those details made people pay attention. <your station has been able to highlight some of those issues that candidly we haven't seen before in the depth that what we've learned is very much an assesment that the governor and i have made moving forward about whether or not we have seen issues that are systemic that we need to be able to change. > you can see every single one of those issues we discovered - including how police in sardis arrested spencer but were forced to let him go because his parole officer didn't respond for weeks! go to waay tv dot com, scroll over news and click on