Speech to Text for Weekend rain likely, snow still possible

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have been closely monitoring an evolving forecast that will continue evolving as a storm system forms over texas and tracks toward the tennessee valley. when the storm system forms, our data will begin measuring the storm itself rather than the pre-storm environment. that will help bring about a more solid forecast that will be fine tuned rather than having hard flip-flops between snow versus no snow. here's what we know.... spotty areas of rain are a good bet on friday, but we will have plenty of dry spots, too. after 8 pm friday, rain will grow increasingly widespread and persistent. that widespread, persistent rain will fall through saturday and sunday. rain can change to snow sunday night and monday morning, but that does not mean everyone will get snow. snow that falls will likely melt rather than accumulate. one shift in the forecast is that snow is gradually trending less probable sunday night. snowy spots will remain possible through at least part of monday before clearing begins monday night. rainfall combined with the water from the melted snow from friday through monday night will amount to 2-3 inches. with or without snow, this weekend will be cold and rainy and all around unfavorable for outdoor events. if you are participating in the rocket city marathon, be sure to dress warmly with a rain-resistent layer on top. roads will be wet and slippery and areas of standing water are possible in poor-drainage aras. don't forget to use your low beams anytime we have rain, snow, fog, or other low visibility situations. it isn't so you can see. it's so you can be seen. not using your low beams in times of low visibility can also get you a ticket. we have been closely monitoring an evolving forecast that will continue evolving as a storm system forms over texas and tracks toward the tennessee valley. when the storm system forms, our data will begin measuring the storm itself rather than the pre-storm environment. that will help bring about a more solid forecast that will be fine tuned rather than having hard flip-flops between snow versus no snow. here's what we know.... spotty areas of rain are a good bet on friday, but we will have plenty of dry spots, too. after 8 pm friday, rain will grow increasingly widespread and persistent. that widespread, persistent rain will fall through saturday and sunday. rain can change to snow sunday night and monday morning, but that does not mean everyone will get snow. snow that falls will likely melt rather than accumulate. one shift in the forecast is that snow is gradually trending less probable sunday night. snowy spots will remain possible through at least part