Christmas Prayer With a Cop

Posted: Thu Dec 06 07:44:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

now streaming service. some area law enforcement officers took a couple hours off to spend time with kids in need-- while their parents did some stress free christmas shopping. check this out!! police officers dressed up as elves as they entertained more than 30 kids. the huntsville madison county fraternal order of police -- along with-- way-fm -- limbaugh orthodontics-- inside out ministries--and target-- all worked together for this year's "christmas prayers with a cop" happen. once they come here and they sit across from these children and they work with them and entertain them, they leave here with a smile and a soft heart." > the families there were nominated based on need-- and each was gifted with a food basket and a gift certificate worth at
