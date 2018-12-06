Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. happening now, the 41st president-- george h.w. bush is lying in repose in houston. at 10 this morning, there will be another funeral service for the late president. the 41st president will then be buried at his family plot on the presidential library grounds at texas a&m university in college station. today, abc will cover president bush's funeral service at st. martin's episcopal church in houston, texas starting at 10. then at 12:30, abc news will cover the beginning of the president's casket being transported by train to college station, texas. coverage will then continue at 3:45 for his arrival at college station. new this morning... a massive new steel mill is headed to decatur. a-l dot com reported an ohio-based company - gregory industries - is building a 100,000 square foot facility on a 13-acre site and hire 20 people. construction starts next year. happening today, a tennessee death row inmate is expected to be executed. the man you see on your screen, david miller, chose to die by the electric chair. miller was convicted of the 19-81 killing of a 23-year old mentally handicapped woman in knoxville. in just a couple of hours, a house move will slow things down on highway 431. starting at 9, a 32-foot wide home will move from guntersville to monte san boulevard here in huntsville. move is expected to take about three hours. includes breaks to pull over and allow traffic to clear. happening today, a bipartisan group of senators will meet to discuss how to lawmakers will punish saudi arabia for the murder of washington post journalist jamal khashoggi. senator lindsey graham will introduce the plan today. today, drivers should expect the outside lane of the ramp from interstate 565 westbound to interstate 65 southbound-- at exit 1-- to be closed from 8:15 this morning until noon. the inside lanes will remain open. the closure is for installation of a pole. happening today, everyone is invited to attend the limestone county annual christmas tree lighting. the ceremony is at 5 tonight on the east side of limestone county courthouse. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?