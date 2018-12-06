Speech to Text for Weather Thursday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back onto the field. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? get the ice scraper ready! thursday is off to a frosty start across the valley.as the morning progresses, we'll see a fairly brief period of sunshine before the clouds thicken later this afternoon.high s reach the upper 40s this afternoon.friday starts mainly dry, but a few showers will develop through the day.expect highs in the mid 40s under a cloudy sky.early saturday morning, steady rain arrives.cold temperatures will set the stage for a short period of time where wintry mix is possible in our northern counties but no accumulation will occur.moderate to heavy rain continues all day into saturday night.slightly warmer air in place sunday makes for a day with just liquid precip, but that changes sunday night.by monday morning, lows hit the mid 30s.a mix of rain and snow is likely initially, but with ground temperatures above freezing, accumulation is not likely.a dusting is a possibility in lincoln county...that's about the extend of the snow from monday.travel shouldn't be impacted for a majority of the valley.