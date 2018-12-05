Speech to Text for Rocket City Marathon happening Saturday

26.2 miles is what runneres will take on saturday morning in the rocket city marathon.. but this year's race includes a half marathon... the race starts and ends down down at the bon braun center... the course takes runners across much of madison county, even out to the space and rocket center. josh whitehead works for nasa... and tho he's no stranger to local races, the rocket city marathon & half means a little extra this year. i know we get to run through the rocket garden at the space and rocket center adn i'm entirely pumped. i definitly want to defend. this is our home turf. i'm going to run the best i can. his daughter maddie has been his training buddy. she's already ran 25.2 miles this fall and will add a mile saturday to complete her kids marathon. money from the races benefit girls on the run. an after school program providing support for young girls in